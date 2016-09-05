Brighouse Town 0-3 Lancaster City

Lancaster City came out on top in challenging conditions against a Brighouse Town side flying high in the league to move into the next round of the FA Cup.

Jordan Connerton scored another brace and set up Louis Mayers for the other goal as the formidable front pair sent the Dolly Blues into the second qualifying round on Saturday.

Phil Brown made one change from the derby defeat at Bamber Bridge, Oliver Crolla coming in for Charlie Russell and slotting in on the left providing width on both sides.

City didn’t have to wait long to settle the nerves, as Connerton charged down ‘keeper Tom Taylor’s kick and stayed calm to square for Mayers to sweep home.

Both strikers were, however, later denied by Taylor yards from goal.

First Crolla did well to make space on the left before fizzing over to Mayers who did brilliantly to chest the ball down, but Taylor was at his toes quickly.

The home stopper then again did well in similar circumstances, Connerton this time denied when it fell to him after some pinball in the area.

The visitors never allowed Brighouse any clear-cut chances with the back four disciplined in their decision making.

Gavin Clark in particular stood out with Simon Wills and Billy Akrigg rarely failing to pick up the second balls in the middle of the park.

The hosts were limited to a side-netted effort from Danny Bunch at a wide angle and Luke Parkin’s deflected shot which Mike Hale denied with a stunning save.

The Dolly Blues’ resistance didn’t falter in the second period, Fernando Moke’s close-range overhead kick clearing the crossbar and Jamie Frost’s fizz across goal as close as Town came to an equaliser.

Lancaster doubled their lead midway through the second period with a swift counter attack, Connerton carrying from halfway and beating two on the edge of the box before firing low past Taylor.

Another counter in injury time after sustained Brighouse pressure sent Dan Shearwood down the left, the substitute doing brilliantly to reach the byline and wriggle through Ben Thornton before cutting back for Connerton to fire under Taylor and seal the victory.

Lancaster City: Hale, Hudson, Clark, Wills, Westwood, Mercer, Gregory (Robinson), Akrigg, Connerton, Mayers (Russell), Crolla (Shearwood).