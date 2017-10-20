Boss Phil Brown pleased with Lancaster City’s progress

Lancaster City boss Phil Brown is pleased with how his side are developing after a promising start to life in the Evo-Stik Premier Division.

The Dolly Blues head into Saturday’s game at Halesowen Town 11th in the table after promotion with games in hand on the sides around them.

The Giant Axe side are just three points shy of the top five having drawn 1-1 with last season’s title rivals Farsley Celtic last time out on Saturday.

Brown then saw his side cruise through to round two of the Integro League Cup with a 2-0 triumph at Kendal Town on Tuesday night.

“We’ve carried on from last season in that we’re a difficult side to play against,” said the City boss.

“That’s reflected in the stats.

“We’ve only lost three of our 18 games this season, one in the FA Cup and two in the league.

“We’ve created a culture in the changing room of being difficult to break down and now we want to add to that by being more creative and more aggressive with the ball.

“We did that on Tuesday night after being a bit safe against Farsley.

“I’m happy with where we are in the league and how we’re acclimatising to the Premier Division.

“There’s more to come from us and you’ll see that in the weeks and months to come.

“We’re only 14 games into a 46-game season and there’s a long way to go.

“But as long as we’re progressing then I’m a happy man.

“If we can get that balance right between attack and defence then we’ll be fine this season.”

The trip to the West Midlands sees City face a Halesowen side currently 21st in the table after a difficult start to the season.

A tough test at current leaders Altrincham then follows next Tuesday night, October 24.

“They lost to Altrincham on Saturday but have had a bit of an upturn in form and seem to have turned a corner,” said Brown.

“But we’ll be going there confident and looking to build on Tuesday night and picking up four points out of six in the last two league games.

“A win on Saturday would be a really good result for us and looking at the fixtures it could really move us up the table.

“It would set us up nicely for the trip to Altrincham as well.

“We head there with a positive mindset and know that like any game in this division we’ll have to be on the front foot.”

Sam Hibbert picked up a knock against Kendal and will be assessed, Louis Mayers has been struggling with illness and Gavin Clark remains the long-term absentee with a medial knee ligament injury.