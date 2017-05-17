Blues learn who they’ll face in Premier Division after title win

Lancaster City’s opponents in the Evo-Stik Premier Division next season have been all but confirmed.

The provisional line-ups for leagues up and down the land have been published with things set to be officially ratified next month.

The new league season kicks-off on Saturday August 12 and finishes 38 weeks later on Saturday April 28, 2018.

While it’s a case of building on last season for the Dolly Blues and manager Phil Brown it’s all change at Farsley Celtic who followed champions City up from the First Division North via the play-offs.

Both promotion-winning joint managers Neil Parsley and John Deacey have left Throstle Nest.

Parsley, who had been with the club since it reformed in 2010, left the club 24 hours after Deacey, the pair having led the Celts to victory in the play-off final against Ossett Town.

Chairman John Palmer said: “Both have played a huge part of this football club over the last 10 to 12 years.

“John has been fantastic over his two spells at the club, which culminated with a fantastic promotion campaign last year.

“I cannot thank Neil enough for his time here at Farsley Celtic. He came back as manager when we had to reform the club and he has been brilliant over these last seven seasons.”