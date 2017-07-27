Attacking play delights Lancaster City number two

Have your say

Lancaster City’s assistant boss has been delighted with the Dolly Blues’ attacking play so far this pre-season.

The Giant Axe side have scored nine goals in four games as they build-up to the new season, seven coming in Saturday’s win over the Isle of Man.

Despite drawing a blank against Morecambe and losing out to Barrow 2-1 on Tuesday night, Dave McCann has been encouraged by what he’s seen from the Evo-Stik North title winners.

“One of the big positives this pre-season has been out attacking play,” said the City number two, who has run the side for the last two games with Phil Brown on holiday.

“We’re looking really bright and sharp.

“We’ve created opportunities in all our games.

“We obviously got seven goals on Saturday and even on Tuesday night against Barrow we had chances.

“Things are looking good but we know we still need to improve in certain areas and we’ve got three games to work on that.

“We need to tighten up on a couple of bits but our big strength has been our attacking play.”

One reason behind the positive pre-season could be competition for places.

A host of new recruits have bolstered City’s championship-winning side from back to front with some set to be disappointed when the Premier Division season kicks off at Buxton on August 12.

There are still players to come into the reckoning as well with Simon Wills, one of the stars of last season’s promotion, yet to get game time in a friendly due to a calf injury.

The popular midfielder took part in the warm-up against Barrow and could feature at Fulwood Amateurs this Saturday.

“In Simon you’ve got someone who hasn’t featured at all this pre-season and was an important part of what we did last season,” McCann said.

“Everyone is chomping at the bit.

“We’ve had a few bumps and niggles but everyone just wants to play.

“It’s difficult to keep them all happy at times.

“It’s tough but competition in the squad is high which can only be good.

“We’ve got strength in all areas.”

Heading to Fulwood will see the Dolly Blues come up against former boss Tony Hesketh.

City then host North West Counties Premier Division champions Atherton Colleries on Tuesday night before a trip to Bamber Bridge completes the pre-season programme on August 5.

“It’s always good playing Fulwood, it’s a decent surface and a big pitch,” said McCann.

“Tony’s Tony too and always puts out a good side.

“Atherton Colls are champions of the Counties so they will be keen, fresh and up for it.

“Then Bamber Bridge is a great local derby for the final friendly.”