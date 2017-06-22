Akrigg insists Lancaster City will make their mark in Premier Division

Billy Akrigg insists Lancaster City won’t just make up the numbers in the Evo-Stik Premier Division.

The First Division North title winners already have six new faces in their ranks having sealed a memorable promotion with a 5-2 win at Glossop North End on the final day of the campaign in April.

For many players the higher tier will represent a step up but midfielder Akrigg believes it is a challenge Phil Brown’s young squad will relish when the season kicks off on August 12.

“In the FA Cup we’ve played teams from even higher and done well,” said the 24-year-old.

“It’s going to be difficult but we want to be fighting for something.

“We won’t be happy to go along in mid-table, the play-offs has got to be the aim.

“We’re got a good enough side to do that.

“After winning the league last year Phil won’t let us let up at all either. He’ll be at us from day one.

“We want to be playing for something.”

Like many of the title-winners, Akrigg committed to the cause just weeks after the end of the season meaning with the new recruits signed up the core of the squad is already in place well in advance of pre-season training getting underway on July 1.

The Lancaster-born Bailey brothers Sam and Charlie have arrived from Kendal Town with Colne striker Oliver Wood, Warrington winger Scott Harries, Glossop North End defender Paul Dugdale and Southport goalkeeper Chris Cheetham also snapped up by Brown.

“It was an easy decision to make,” said Akrigg, who has established himself as a key man in his four seasons at Giant Axe.

“Phil came to us really early and said he wanted to keep everyone together and then add a few.

“The signings he’s made have been really good as well. There’s a few local lads too.

“We haven’t got the biggest budget and have got to make the most of what we’ve got.

“A lot of the lads in our group haven’t gone up to this level before but we’re ready for it.”

“We want to try and achieve something again this year.”