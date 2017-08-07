Morecambe’s youngsters kick off season with defeat to Preston

Morecambe Under 18s’ opening league game of the new season ended in defeat after they lost 2-1 to Preston North End at Kendal Town on Saturday morning.

Stewart Drummond’s Shrimps went 1-0 down after just five minutes, PNE captain Lewis Fensome heading Alex Wood’s corner powerfully beyond Cameron Armstrong in the Morecambe goal.

Despite conceding so early into the game the hosts played with confidence and created a few half-chances through Kyle Hawley, Kaleb Young and Joe Nelligen.

They got their equaliser in the 25th minute after Kaleb Young powered the ball into the bottom left-hand corner of the net after Preston had failed to clear their lines.

The Shrimps started the second half well, Nathan Dutton Kay drilling the ball at Callum Roberts before the PNE ‘keeper was forced into another sharp save.

Preston always looked dangerous on the break as Harry Armstrong skied the ball over from close range before firing the ball straight at his namesake Cameron.

The visitors got their noses in front midway through the second half when Mike Howard finished from close range after Morecambe switched off from a set piece.

Preston had the chance to finish the game off from the penalty spot but Harry Garstang’s effort hit the bar after Howard had been felled in the box.

Both sides had openings in the closing stages as the visitors took the spoils.