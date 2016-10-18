Morecambe’s home form puzzles Jennings

Morecambe defender James Jennings admits he’s as puzzled as anyone by the difference in their home and away results.

The 29-year-old, on loan from Cheltenham Town, made his fourth consecutive start on Saturday as the Shrimps were beaten 2-0 by Stevenage.

He’s yet to pick up a point at home, having also started the loss to Carlisle United and come on as substitute when Doncaster Rovers left with three points.

It’s a different story away from home with appearances in the draw at Barnet and the midweek victory at Notts County which preceded the Stevenage defeat.

When asked about the difference in results, Jennings said: “I honestly don’t know, I’ve never been in that position where your home form is the weak one and your away form is the best.

“I don’t know if it’s a mental block or something else that’s affecting us because confidence was high after winning at Notts County.

“But, like the gaffer, said the result is only as good as your next one because you have to back it up.

“It’s one step forward and two back, so it’s something we have to work on and improve.

“We know we have to be more honest with ourselves, pick ourselves up and go again next week.

“Even now, you look at it and we’re three points off fourth spot so it’s about having that run of games and putting points together.

“It’s more frustrating than anything, knowing that we’d be right up there if we had get something from the game.

“If we had got that first goal then it’s a completely different game.”

Having joined on loan from Cheltenham on August deadline day, Jennings is with the Shrimps until January.

It was a whirlwind 24 hours for the full-back, who had scored for Town in their Checkatrade Trophy loss at Blackpool the night before.

Rather than make a move, he admits his attentions were focused on becoming a regular starter at Whaddon Road.

“After scoring at Blackpool I was probably planning on starting the next game on Saturday but this move came about,” he acknowledged.

“The gaffer has tried to sign me in the past; I’ve spoken to him a couple of times, I’ve come up here and met him before I signed for Forest Green.

“As soon as I knew the interest was there this time, I didn’t have too much to think about because it felt the right thing to do.

“I know quite a few of the players and I’m happy with the decision I’ve made; I’ve got myself in the team and I want to be able to contribute.

“I’m at that point in my career where I want to be playing football regularly; there are a few months to go here but my objective is trying to make it (his stay) permanent.”