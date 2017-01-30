Morecambe’s Development Centre finds new venue

Morecambe FC’s Development Centre has found a new venue.

A new training location was needed after the facilities at Globe Arena became unavailable when owners PMG Leisure Ltd went into administration.

The development centre, which provides coaching for players aged seven to 16 and is a key part of the club’s academy, will now be based at Lancaster & Morecambe College.

Head of Youth Stewart Drummond said: “We have worked hard to resolve matters as quickly as possible and I would like to thank parents and staff for their support over this period.”

The new set-up began on Monday.

Elsewhere, chief academy scout Geoff McDougle has joined Burnley’s youth set-up.

McDougle has also previously worked for Leeds United, Blackburn Rovers and Bolton Wanderers.

He will be tasked with looking after the local recruitment of 12 to 16-year-olds at Turf Moor.

Academy striker Steve Yawson scored a hat-trick for Kendal Town in their 5-0 Evo-Stik First Division North win over Droylsden on Saturday.

The striker, on a work experience loan deal at Parkside Road, struck in the 25th, 46th and 52nd minutes of the game for the Mintcakes.