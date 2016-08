Shrimps left back Luke Conlan has linked up with the Northern Ireland Under 21 squad ahead of their games against Iceland and Macedonia.

Jim Magilton’s side are bottom of Group Three of qualifying for the 2017 European Under 21 Championship in Poland having picked up just a solitary draw from their opening six games.

During this international period they first host Iceland on Friday, September 2, before travelling to Macedonia the following Tuesday, September 6.