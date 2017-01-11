Morecambe midfielder Wildig bids to kick on

Morecambe midfielder Aaron Wildig hopes he can put a run of games together to coincide with the club pulling away from League Two’s strugglers.

Last Saturday’s 4-1 win against Notts County was only Wildig’s 12th appearance of a season beset by injuries.

An ankle injury on the opening day of the season at Grimsby Town kept him out for a dozen games, only for him to collect another knock on his return against Stoke City in the Checkatrade Trophy in early October.

That kept him out for another month before returning against Coventry City at the start of November, since when he has become one of Jim Bentley’s key attacking players

“I’ve just had some bad luck this year,” Wildig said.

“That tackle on the first day of the season – which was a bad one – ruptured my ankle.

“That took a long time, especially after doing a full pre-season, and you can’t make your return like a pre-season.

“I don’t think I’ve finished 90 minutes this year so, hopefully, that will come eventually.

“I do think, though, in the games I’ve played I’ve done all right; it’s just a case of kicking on and trying to help us climb the table.”

Morecambe had gone into the weekend on the back of a win, a draw and a loss in their previous three games.

However, a fast start which saw them 3-0 up inside half-an-hour was enough to inflict a 10th consecutive league defeat on managerless County.

It also saw the Shrimps climb to 17th in the League Two table, as well as extend their advantage over the bottom two to nine points.

“We knew the situation they have been in with regards to their manager and things like that,” he said.

“We expected them to come out of the traps but for us to get the early goal was crucial.

“As players you want to do well, do yourself justice and get into the lead.

“You always want to play well and come together as a team; it sounds silly but we were 3-0 down at Hartlepool and we had started well.

“I think we’ve played well for a few weeks now; we’ve got seven points from 12 but, when we played Cheltenham at home, we’d have probably won that game if we hadn’t gone down to 10 men.”

n Morecambe will have a free Saturday on January 28 as their scheduled game with Accrington Stanley will need to be rearranged.

That day is the fourth round of the FA Cup, a stage which Stanley reached after beating Luton Town 2-1 last weekend.