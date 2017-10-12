Morecambe manager Jim Bentley and assistant Ken McKenna extend contracts

Morecambe manager Jim Bentley and his assistant Ken McKenna have agreed terms to extend their contracts.

The long-serving management duo's new deals will keep them at the Globe Arena until June 2020.

Bentley, the third longest serving manager in the top four divisions behind Arsenal’s Arsene Wenger and Exeter City’s Paul Tisdale, has been at the club as manager since May 2011 after serving as a player since 2002.

He said; “This football club is very close to my heart and following negotiations over the last couple of months I am pleased to commit my future to Morecambe Football Club again.

“I have always had a great relationship with the board of directors, staff and fans and I would like to thank everyone for their continued support over what has been a difficult 12 months.

“Myself and Kenny will continue to give our all, work hard and have belief in this squad to improve over the coming weeks.

“The majority of performances this season have deserved a better points return than we currently have and we’re all striving to improve in the coming games starting with Chesterfield this Saturday.”

Shrimps’ director Rod Taylor said; “The board of directors have no doubt about Jim and Kenny’s commitment to Morecambe Football Club and felt it was appropriate to bring the negotiations to a conclusion and ratify the offer of a contract until June 2020.

“The last 12 months have been a very difficult period for the club and these two have managed the football aspects of the club in a dignified and positive way.

“We are delighted that Jim and Kenny have committed their futures to the football club for a further two years and we look forward to supporting them to bring success to the club over that period of time."