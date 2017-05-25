Morecambe loanee Whitmore gets another year with Burnley

Former Morecambe loanee Alex Whitmore has had his Burnley contract extended for a further year.

The 21-year-old spent the season with Jim Bentley’s Shrimps and has impressed enough for the Premier League side to take up an option that sees his deal extended for another 12 months.

The promising defender made 43 appearances last season, being sent off twice against Doncaster and Luton.

With his contract extended any potential Globe Arena return would be on loan, rather than a permanent deal.

“Massive thank you to all involved at @ShrimpsOfficial for having me,” he tweeted at the end of the season.

“Players, staff and fans have been outstanding.”

Whitmore joined for an initial six months back in July last year, briefly returning to Turf Moor in January before re-signing with the Shrimps until the end of the season.