Morecambe fans and players relive Wembley triumph 10 years on

Morecambe fans relived the club’s greatest day on the 10th anniversary of the Shrimps’ promotion to the Football League at Wembley.

The class of 2007 came back together on Saturday with supporters able to watch the final again at a special event at the Globe Arena.

Players from that historic day at the national stadium also all took part in a question and answer session and mingled with fans young and old.

It was back on May 20, 2007 that goals from Garry Thompson and Danny Carlton, both in attendance, saw the Shrimps win the Conference play-off final with a 2-1 win over Exeter.

The two goal scorers were joined by assistant manager Mark Lillis, Danny Adams, David McNiven, Michael Twiss, Garry Hunter, Wayne Curtis, Craig Stanley, Scott Davies and captain on the day and current Shrimps boss Jim Bentley.

“It’s been really nice,” said Bentley.

“Unfortunately everyone couldn’t make it but we had a good turnout and the fans were fantastic.

“They filled the room and the way the day was put together by the club was great.

“It was a great occasion and one that you should celebrate as a football club.

“It was the biggest day in the club’s history and it’s great to come back 10 years later with people that you haven’t seen for a long time.

Craig Stanley signs an autograph for fan Nick Clark.

“You do seem to forget what the day was all about until you start speaking to people and filling in the gaps.

“It was a fantastic day for all concerned.”