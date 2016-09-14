Morecambe captain Murphy working hard on comeback trail

Peter Murphy has been putting in the hard work in his bid to return from injury.

The midfielder has been out since suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury at former club Wycombe Wanderers in January.

It was the second time he had suffered cruciate ligament damage after picking up a similar injury when he was at Accrington Stanley.

It also came a matter of months after sustaining medial ligament damage on his debut at Hartlepool. “I knew straight away it was my ACL, having done my left one a couple of years ago,” captain Murphy told the Shrimps’ website.

“I had just come back from my previous injury when I’d been out for four months.

“It was a three-month injury but I got a blood clot which went into my lungs and that put me out for an extra month.

“I came back, played two 45 minutes, then I think I had three starts and this injury happened.

“I was in a brace for six weeks and then I had the operation after that.

“You’ve got to get it moving straight away and it’s a really difficult time for the first few weeks.

“It was about learning to walk again, getting that rhythm back and no limping.

“Now it’s about working my way back, getting the tackles out of the way and knowing the knee can take it.”