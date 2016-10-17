Morecambe boss Bentley: We deserved nothing against Stevenage

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley conceded his side deserved nothing as they slipped to a fifth straight home league defeat.

Goals in each half from Matt Godden and Ben Kennedy handed Stevenage a 2-0 win as The Shrimps’ struggles at the Globe Arena went on.

Bentley said: “I’m not happy at all.

“We had a great win in midweek (2-1 at Notts County) and a great opportunity to cement our play-off place against a team who haven’t won away from home.

“We didn’t start particularly well but warmed to it after 10 minutes but we didn’t really look like scoring.

“Then we hit the bar and it looked like we had one cleared off the line but the first goal is probably the weakest I’ve seen this season.

“There’s not enough to stop the cross, there are three centre-halves and a lad of 5ft 10in is allowed a free header.

“The first goal is very important and once they got the first goal you could see that spring in their step.

“Missing the penalty at the end summed us up; we’ve had a couple of chances we should have done better on but, playing like we did today, we deserved nothing.”