Morecambe boss Bentley wants more days like Wembley

Jim Bentley hopes Morecambe fans will be treated to more days like the Wembley win that sealed promotion to the Football League for the first time.

Now manager, the 40-year-old was the captain when the Shrimps won the Conference play-off final with 2-1 win over Exeter back in 2007.

For the club legend, the 10-year reunion with his team mates served a reminder of how monumental making the jump from non-league was for the club.

While keen to emphasise how impressive retaining League Two status has been, Bentley is eyeing the next step.

“Every football fan wants to get to the top,” he said.

“But with a club the size of Morecambe it’s a great achievement by us to stay as a Football League club every year.

“We need to celebrate that at the end of every year and the 20th May 2007 is where it all began.

“Every year we’ve upset the odds because every year we’re the favourites to go down.

“Hopefully in the future we can progress and have more days like we sampled on the 20th May 2007.

“Ultimately that’s what you’re all in the game for.

“It would be nice to be able to put our foot on the gas and strive for the next level.

“That’s for me what football clubs should be about.

“You get somewhere, you consolidate, get your feet under the table and look at how you can improve and how you can progress to the next level.

“We’ve sustained our league status year-on-year but the next step is hopefully trying to progress to the next level.

“It was the biggest game in our history and hopefully there’s many more to come.”