Morecambe boss Bentley to lead Lowe out on big fight night

Top prospect Isaac Lowe will have some special support for his big title defence on Saturday night.

Morecambe FC boss Jim Bentley will walk the life-long Shrimps fan to the ring for his Commonwealth title defence against Tshifhiwa Munyai at the Manchester Arena.

The 22-year-old has made several appearances at the Globe Arena after big wins and has a long-held ambition to headline a fight night at the Westgate stadium later on in his career.

Bentley and McKenna have previously watched Lowe in training and been along to support him, taking in his win over Jamie Quinn at the King George’s Hall in Blackburn back in April 2015.

He said: “I’ve been following them (the Shrimps) since I was a boy.

“To be fighting on a massive stage and to have Jim alongside me will be great.

“Kenny (McKenna, Bentley’s assistant) will be there too and the support means everything to me.

“I want to thank them and everyone at Morecambe FC.

“It’s a huge sporting night for the town.”