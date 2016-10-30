Morecambe boss Bentley: There’s a nervous edge about us at the Globe

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley lamented his side’s continuing struggles at the Globe Arena after seeing them slip to a sixth straight home league defeat.

First-half goals from David Wheeler, Joel Grant and Lee Holmes handed struggling Exeter City a 3-0 win on Saturday.

“As a manger and as a coaching staff we have to look at what we’ve done in the week and I think we got it right and prepared them right,” Bentley said.

“In the games we’ve lost we’ve had opportunities to take the lead but we’ve had a nervous edge about us, maybe a bit of inexperience.

“We went to a 4-4-2 because we’d looked at how Cambridge had beaten Exeter last week.

“I’ve just spoken to (Exeter boss) Paul Tisdale about the difference between home and away form because we’re going in the same way which is disappointing.

“We have a hardcore group that travel away from home and have seen some good football and good performances.

“We’re unbeaten in six away from home but we’ve lost six at home; it seems, when there’s a mistake, there’s a bit of negativity that creeps in.

“The away team plays with more confidence and spark; it’s surprising how much a goal can change games.”