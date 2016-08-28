Morecambe boss Bentley salutes fans after long-awaiting Accrington win

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley said he was delighted for the supporters after his side clinched a first ever Football League win at the Crown Ground and kept their place at the top of League 2 in the process.

Accrington led 2-0 before former Shrimps skipper Mark Hughes was sent off, sparking a revival as Cole Stockton scored twice and Kevin Ellison got the other in a memorable 3-2 win.

Bentley said: "That was a win that was for every Morecambe fan who had come here year after year and seen us go home empty handed.

"We have struggled here in the past so I was delighted for every single supporter that finally we were able to put a smile on their face and they could travel home happy.''

Bentley conceded the red card changed the game on a day where his side didn’t hit top form.

He said: “It was a strange game because we started well but then Accrington were the better side and scored twice to take control.

“I didn't see the sending off but there is no doubt it changed the game for us.

“It gave us the lift we needed and to be fair to the lads we took advantage of it.

“It isn't always easy to play against 10 men and we have seen that in the past but we scored at a great time just before the break and that made the half time team talk much more upbeat.

“I have to give the lads a lot of credit for the way they stuck at their task and we scored two excellent goals to win the game.

“We had a bit of luck I have to admit but there are lots of times when we will play really well and get nothing from games so I will take the three points gladly and move on.

"We can play a lot better, we know we can.

“Cole Stockton did really well and I'm really pleased to see him get another two goals and there were a few more positives but on the whole we didn't play particularly well and I am sure we have a lot more to offer.''