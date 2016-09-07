Morecambe boss Bentley: Leyton Orient defeat a learning curve

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley said defeat to Leyton Orient was a “learning curve” for his young side.

The Shrimps went down 2-1 at the Globe Arena on Saturday in their first home league loss of the season.

It dropped them to second in the League Two table behind Luton Town ahead of Doncaster visiting the resort this weekend.

“I thought we looked a bit nervous and I don’t know why,” Bentley said of Saturday’s defeat.

“Whether it was having the different pressure I don’t know but we gave the ball away in poor areas and made poor decisions.

“We are a better side than we showed.

“It’s part of a learning curve for them; they have started well and have to try and continue that.

“We weren’t as good as we have been in midfield or going forward.

“We played bits here and there which got us half a chance but we never got to where we are capable of.

“We weren’t absolutely shocking but we dropped below our standard and that’s why we lost.

“It’s my job to pick them up but this is the first midweek without a game; we haven’t performed as well as we know we can do.

“We will take it on the chin but remain confident; we’re still second in the table and we have another game on Saturday.

“That’s what we’re looking forward to.”