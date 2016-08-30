Morecambe boss Bentley keeping feet firmly on the ground

Jim Bentley doesn’t want anyone associated with Morecambe to get carried away despite their excellent start in League Two.

Saturday’s 3-2 win at Accrington Stanley was the Shrimps’ fourth straight victory and sees them head the table five games into the new season.

With league action taking a break for tonight’s opening Checkatrade Trophy tie at Bury (7pm), the manager is calling for calm.

“It’s the first month and it’s important everyone keeps level-headed and keeps their feet on the ground,” he said.

“I wish it was 41 games gone and five games to go instead but that’s not the case.

“We will do all we can to try and win games but, at the moment, it’s nice for everyone connected with the club.

“Pre-season has been positive and we’re really pleased with where we are at the moment – but we know everyone wants to shoot us down.”

Victory at Accrington came towards the end of a gruelling opening month of the season for the Shrimps’ camp.

Tuesday’s trip to Bury is their eighth game in three-and-a-half weeks across three different competitions.

It has been a test of character for Bentley’s players; best exemplified by the recovery from two goals down to claim victory against Accrington.

Stanley may have been reduced to 10 men following the dismissal of Mark Hughes but Bentley was pleased at the way his players capitalised on their numerical advantage.

Two goals from Cole Stockton and one from Kevin Ellison saw the Shrimps fight back for a first win at Stanley.

Bentley said: “We’ve come from behind a couple of times this season which is pleasing.

“We could have been one up in the first couple of minutes and then three down.

“The sending off changed things in our favour but it’s sometimes harder to play against 10 men.

“What we did do was score right on half-time and, for me, we could have scored more than three.

“We could have had a penalty because their lad (Matty) Pearson blocked it on the line and could have been sent off.

“It could have been a bigger margin of victory but a win’s a win and it keeps us going.”