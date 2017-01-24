Morecambe boss Bentley has high hopes for loan signing Evans

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley has high hopes for Antony Evans after bringing the teenager to the Globe Arena until the end of the season.

The 18-year-old completed a loan move from Everton last week after the Shrimps received clearance for the deal despite being under a transfer embargo.

Stories had emerged early last week saying the deal had been done but nothing was made official by either side until last Thursday.

“I know other people put the story out but Everton and Morecambe hadn’t because we hadn’t had the clearance by then,” Bentley said.

“Antony is a player who is a little bit of everything really; he can play as a number 10 and he can play wide.

“He’s an attacking player who has plenty of desire, works hard, is competitive and his technique is very good.”

Evans has been with Everton for more than a decade, in which time he has also played for England’s Under-18s and Under-19s teams.

Born in Liverpool, he joined Everton’s Academy at the age of nine before signing scholarship forms with the club in July 2015.

Having made his first appearances for the Under-21s at the end of the 2014-15 season, he’s made four appearances for David Unsworth’s Under-23s side this time around, scoring twice in the process.

Evans said: “The talent at Everton is great in the youth department and it’s shown with players coming through and playing in the first team.

“I like to attack more than defend and I like to score goals, dribble, create and work hard.

“I’m at the stage in my career where I decided I needed to go on loan.

“I know it (League Two) is physical but there’s going to be a lot of football and a lot of battling.

“Hopefully I can come through that and show what I’m about.”

He had been due to figure for the first time at Leyton Orient on Saturday, only for the Matchroom Stadium to fail a pitch inspection.

With this Saturday’s game against Accrington Stanley postponed due to their FA Cup involvement, it means he will have to wait for the game at Doncaster Rovers a week on Saturday to make his debut.