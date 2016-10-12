Morecambe boss Bentley hails ‘fantastic’ Notts County win

Jim Bentley hailed a fantastic night after his Morecambe side won 2-1 at Notts County.

Tom Barkhuizen’s two goals helped The Shrimps move up to seventh in League Two as they kept up their fine away form.

The visitors controlled large parts of the game at Meadow Lane with County’s goal, Vadaine Oliver’s late strike, only a consolation.

Bentley said: “How we only scored one in the first half was criminal to be honest.

“Cole Stockton and Kevin Ellison were brilliant and we were solid all over the park.

“We rode our luck but the only negative was that we conceded at the end but it was a fantastic win and it pushes us right up the league.

“It was a pleasing night all round and I can’t praise the lads enough.

“The fans who travelled would be proud of them because the lads gave their all against an experienced side.”

It was an injury-hit Shrimps who made it 13 points from a possibly 18 on the road this season.

Bentley said: “We were stretched tonight with only six subs with Aaron McGowan falling ill but it shows we are adaptable and that came through tonight.

“Tom Barkhuizen was going to start further up but he slotted into the wing back role and scored two so I couldn’t have asked for any more.

“He was chomping at the bit to get back on the scoresheet and I’m really pleased for him.

“After Saturday’s defeat (3-0 at home to Carlisle) it was important we bounced back and we did that.

“It was a good night all round.”