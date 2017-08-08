Morecambe boss Bentley eyes another League Cup shock at Barnsley

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley is hoping his side can produce another League Cup shock when they visit Championship outfit Barnsley tonight, Tuesday.

The Shrimps produced one of the shocks of the round in 2011 when they beat the Tykes 2-0 at Oakwell and Bentley would love a repeat performance this time around.

“It’s a really tough game but we go there with everything to gain and nothing to lose, said Bentley, who then takes his side to Lincoln City on Saturday.

“We are favourites for relegation in League Two and we are going to a good Championship side so the odds are stacked against us but we say that every year.

“In the past, we have surprised a few clubs though, including Barnsley and that is the aim again.

“We’ve been drawn away again which is something that seems to keep happening but that doesn’t worry us.

“We beat Rotherham last year when they were a Championship side and we have beaten the likes of Blackpool and Wolves away from the Globe Arena as well so we certainly won’t fear them.

“We will go there, we will work hard and we will have belief in ourselves and do our best.’’

Looking back at the victory over Barnsley in 2011 Bentley said: “It was a great win and I remember we got one of the best goals we have ever scored since I have been in charge when there were 17 passes leading up to Danny Carlton making it 1-0.

“That was a fabulous night for us and hopefully it will be more of the same this week.”