Molyneux misses out with foot injury

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley is hopeful Lee Molyneux will be able to stake his claim for a starting spot when the Shrimps head to Exeter City on Saturday.

Having scored the winning goal at Stevenage on Good Friday, Molyneux was only on the bench for Monday’s draw against Colchester United.

Eyebrows might have been raised at that selection, especially when he was also an unused substitute with Morecambe chasing the game.

However, as Bentley said afterwards, the truth was somewhat less sinister.

“Moly has a foot problem; he smashed it underneath someone’s studs at Stevenage,” he admitted.

“He’s had it padded but he’s still not 100 per cent right so the last thing we wanted to do was play someone who could have to come off early on.”

Ryan Edwards was also missing after suffering a recurrence of a knee injury but he may be fit for Exeter.

The Shrimps will head to St James’ Park nine points clear of the bottom two with three games remaining.

While not mathematically safe, only a freak series of results will put them in danger.

“It was great to get a point and I thought we deserved it,” Bentley said of Easter Monday’s draw.

“It puts us further away from the bottom two now and it will take an unbelievable run of results for us to be relegated.”