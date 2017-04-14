Molyneux delivers Bentley a vital win

Stevenage 0 Morecambe 1

A superb strike from Lee Molyneux earned Morecambe a vital three points at the Lamex Stadium.

The Shrimps winger produced a fantastic left-footed finish from 12 yards out after being played in by Aaron Wildig to give Jim Bentley’s side a much needed win.

Morecambe dominated the first half and missed a number of excellent chances.

Their first came after only 30 seconds when Kevin Ellison had a glimpse of goal after running on to a long clearance from Dan Nizic but the chance went begging.

Aaron Wildig was twice denied by fine saves from Chris Day, and defender Alex Whitmore blazed over from a great position.

The Shrimps’ defence limited the home side to only one real chance when Stevenage’s top scorer Matt Godden cut in from the left and curled an effort inches wide of Nizic’s left hand post.

The home side were a different proposition after the break and created a string of chances of their own.

The normally lethal Godden missed a golden chance on 48 minutes when he fired wildly over the bar.

The Shrimps then had keeper Nizic to thank for two world class saves to foil Godden.

After surviving the early second-half flourish, the Shrimps were dangerous themselves on the break, with Molyneux putting the finishing touch to one such breakaway to make it a very good Friday indeed for Morecambe.

Stevenage: Day, Franks, King, Wilkinson, Ogilvie, McAnuff (Loft 87), Pett, Schumacher (Hinds 80), Lee, McQuoid (Gorman 70), Godden. Subs (not used): Preston, Tonge, Wells, Ntlhe

Morecambe: Nizic, Edwards, Winnard, Whitmore, McGowan, Rose, Fleming, Molyneux, Wildig (Murphy 77), Mullin (Turner 77), Ellison. Subs (not used): Maher, Wakefield, Conlan, Duckworth, Evans

Referee: D Deadman