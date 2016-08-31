Mixed emotions for Bentley after Bury defeat

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley was left with mixed emotions after his side’s 4-1 Checkatrade Trophy defeat to Bury.

The Shrimps were second best at Gigg Lane on Tuesday night but the return of captain Peter Murphy from injury was a major boost for all involved at the Globe Arena.

The midfielder came on as a late substitute having not appeared since damaging knee ligaments at former club Wycombe back in January.

Bentley said: “Bury deserved the win but there was plenty for me to think about after the game.

“There were some positives in the fact that we saw Danijel Nizic and Rhys Turner make decent debuts and Peter Murphy was back involved again but there were some negatives as well in terms of the goals we conceded.

“We were a bit naive at the start of the first and second half and we have done that a couple of times this season so need to work on that and the way we conceded the goals was disappointing.

“But Bury took this seriously and they are a decent side.

“They only made one change to their last first team squad which shows they wanted to win the game and we matched them for long periods but they did have the edge and they did look slicker and more experienced.

“They didn’t have a midweek game last week and I think that showed.

“We have had a busy month and the lads have put in a huge amount of effort and I think that showed.

“I thought 4-1 flattered them but they were the better side and we will just have to take the learning points from the game and get ready for the weekend.”