McTominay celebrates first Manchester United goal

Scott McTominay’s dream pre-season tour with Manchester United continued with his first senior goal for the Red Devils.

The Halton midfielder scored the third in the 3-0 win over Valerenga in Oslo on Sunday night having also played alongside the Old Trafford club’s top stars on their recent tour of America.

The 20-year-old academy graduate got game time against Real Madrid amongst others as he looks to catch the eye of Jose Mourinho after starting the final game of last season against Crystal Palace.

“Coming over with the first team for a start and just playing games with them in pre-season and then obviously to get my first senior goal - it’s the best feeling in the world,” the former Our Lady’s Catholic College pupil told MUTV.

“It’s the best moment of my life so you just want more and more of this.

“The ball just broke and there was a little bounce and I’ve just whipped it in the far corner.

“This is what you work for every single day in training, dedicating yourself. I’m just going to enjoy it now and push forward to do my best.”

The goal saw McTominay, a Wembley winner with primary school Halton St Wilfrid’s as an 11-year-old, capitalise on some poor defending to finish with aplomb.

He feels he is reaping the rewards of training alongside some of the biggest stars in the Premier League.

“It’s brilliant to be away with them,” McTominay said.

“Seeing how they prepare, what they do before games and during training, watching players like Paul Pogba or, in my position, Michael Carrick, and just learning as much as I can from them.

“I couldn’t be at a better place.

“The pre-season in general just gives you a taste for going forward and, hopefully, things to come.

“If I can keep impressing and doing what I’m doing on the pitch then who knows where it can take you.”