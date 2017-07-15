Match report: Morecambe 1 Lancaster City 0

Andy Fleming’s late goal gave Morecambe victory in the Bay Trophy just as their second pre-season friendly seemed set to end goalless.

The midfielder headed in from close range to settle a well contested match as both sides continued their pre-season preparations.

Shrimps boss Jim Bentley named a 23-man squad – including three trialists – for their second summer friendly, following on from the midweek win against Bamber Bridge.

Eighteen of those players saw action with Kevin Ellison playing the first half, others an hour and the rest the full 90 minutes.

Bentley’s counterpart, Phil Brown, equally chopped and changed with the vast majority of his 20-man squad getting a runout.

Both sides got the ball down and played when they could, though it was the Shrimps who had the better of the chances created.

They could have led inside three minutes but Gavin Clark got across well to block Fleming’s close-range effort.

City keeper Chris Cheetham pushed out a shot from Steve Yawson before using his foot to save when Ellison capitalised on a defensive error to break through.

The Dolly Blues improved as the half went on with Niall Maher holding Andy Howarth’s free-kick and Patrick Brough stretching to clear Ryan Winder’s cross moments before the break.

The second half opened with Garry Thompson twice testing Cheetham and Alex Kenyon heading over from Michael Rose’s corner..

At the other end, Clark and Winder both saw efforts off target as both sides began to shuffle their respective packs.

One of Morecambe’s second-half substitutes, Vadaine Oliver, saw a header land on the roof of the net before seeing a more ambitious effort from distance held by the keeper.

Adam Campbell saw a close-range shot well saved before Fleming’s decisive intervention settled matters.

Morecambe: Maher, McGowan, Brough, Kenyon, Trialist, Winnard, Thompson, Fleming, Oliver, Campbell, Ellison, Conlan, Wildig, Lund, Turner, Trialist, Trialist, Brownsword, Rose, Hedley, Yawson, Jordan.

Lancaster City: Cheetham, Henry, Clark, Bailey, Westwood, Mercer, Howarth, Carney, Tam, Winder, Harries, Bailey, Creech, Dugdale, Hudson, Shearwood, Wood, Hoyle, Wood, Powell.