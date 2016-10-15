Match report: Morecambe 0 Stevenage 2

Morecambe’s players carved out their own unwanted piece of club history as they suffered a record fifth consecutive home league defeat.

Goals in each half from Stevenage’s front pair of Matt Godden and Ben Kennedy condemned the Shrimps to another disappointing defeat at the Globe Arena.

The visitors might have been more workmanlike than world beaters but that was still too much for Jim Bentley’s players, who saw Lee Molyneux hit the bar in the first half and Paul Mullin miss a late penalty.

While Molyneux was unfortunate with his effort, what Bentley couldn’t legislate for was the lack of marking which saw Godden open the scoring before Kennedy curled home a wonderful effort from 25 yards.

Bentley had named an unchanged team from that which won at Notts County in midweek.

It meant he stuck with the 3-4-1-2 shape which brought three points with the only changes coming on the bench.

Aaron McGowan recovered sufficiently from illness, Luke Conlan was back from international duty with Northern Ireland’s Under-21s, while there was also a spot for youngster Steven Yawson.

James Jennings and Cole Stockton both had early efforts blocked for the Shrimps before Molyneux came within inches of opening the scoring on 25 minutes.

Stevenage keeper Jamie Jones failed to deal with a cross and Molyneux struck an effort against the bar with the ball rebounding to safety.

The visitors hadn’t really imposed themselves with Fraser Franks and Luke Wilkinson having early sighters at goal.

That was to change eight minutes before the break when a ball in from the right found the unmarked Godden, who headed past Barry Roche.

If that was sloppy then the second goal was sensational as Kennedy curled an unstoppable effort beyond Roche from 25 yards.

It could have been worse but for Roche, who did superbly to keep out Charlie Lee’s close-range header.

Yet the Shrimps were handed a lifeline with time running out as Lee handled inside the area but Mullin could only smash his spot-kick against Jones’ left-hand upright.

Having failed to test Jones for much of the game, the Stevenage keeper was finally called into action in added time.

He tipped over Kevin Ellison’s effort and denied Peter Murphy from the subsequent corner but, from a home perspective, it was far too little and far too late.

Morecambe: Roche, Wakefield, Edwards, Whitmore, Barkhuizen, Fleming, Rose (Murphy 74), Jennings (Conlan 60), Molyneux (Mullin 60), Stockton, Ellison. Subs not used: Nizic, McGowan, Massanka, Yawson.

Stevenage: Jones, Henry, Franks, Wilkinson, Ntlhe, Gorman, King, Lee, Cowans, Godden (Liburd 83), Kennedy (Hyde 83). Subs not used: Day, Fox, Schumacher, Pett, Tonge.

Referee: Richard Clark.

Attendance: 1,212.