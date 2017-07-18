Man United star McTominay comes up against ex-Lancaster man Mulholland

Scott McTominay came up against another player with Lancaster connections as he made his first appearance on Manchester United’s pre-season tour of America.

The Halton midfielder played the first half as Jose Mourinho’s men were 2-1 winners over Real Salt Lake in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

On the opposing side in Utah was Luke Mulholland, the Preston-born player having featured for Lancaster City in the Conference North before heading across the pond back in 2007.

Both players came close to scoring, a low drive from McTominay the best United offered before Luis Silva gave the Major League Soccer side a deserved lead.

The goal was swiftly cancelled out by Henrikh Mkhitaryan before £75 million striker Romelu Lukaku scored his first United goal.

It was the first taste of pre-season action for McTominay who is hoping selection for the tour will help him establish himself in the first-team set-up.

Mourinho thrust the Old Trafford academy graduate into the side as last season came to a frantic conclusion, with the 20-year-old making his debut off the bench at Arsenal before starting the Premier League finale against Crystal Palace.

“Obviously it is an amazing experience for me, coming away with the first team on my first tour,” the midfielder said.

“You have got to grasp the opportunity and take everything in, what the players do, how they rest, preparing for games.

“It is just really good to be around the squad and hopefully I can show everybody, including the manager, what I am capable of and push on from there.”

McTominay has been taken aback by the intensity of training and the fact Julia Roberts and The Rock have been among the star visitors, but is confident in his ability to cope at this level.

The 20-year-old could yet leave on loan this summer given the competition for places but impressing the coaching staff is his only focus right now.

“That is obviously the main thing for me, playing games,” he said when asked about the US tour.

“I just want to show the manager what I am capable of and hopefully he likes what he sees. Then we can take it from there.”

McTominay, a former Halton St Wilfrid’s Primary School and Our Lady’s Catholic College pupil, was five when spotted by United.