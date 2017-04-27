Match report: Turton 1 Garstang 2

West Lancashire League

On a cold night, and on a very bumpy playing surface, it was always going to be a night for digging in and scrapping for every ball.

This proved to be the case in what can best be described as Garstang’s effective, workmanlike performance.

Garstang took the early initiative when Bevan unleashed a 25-yard shot which the Turton keeper brilliantly saved at full stretch, tipping the ball away for a corner.

From the resulting corner, Garstang took the lead when the ball fell to Jack Swindlehurst, who was loitering on the edge of the box.

He flicked the ball with the outside of his boot and the cross-cum-shot sailed over the keeper.

Garstang had a major scare when a back pass bobbled as Dan Curwen was about to clear it and the ball looked to be rolling into the Garstang net.

However, Curwen managed to get back just in time and clear the ball while under severe pressure.

This proved to be Garstang’s only real scare of the half, and soon after, the lead was extended when Jonny Hothersall fired home from seven yards.

The second half was very drab with both midfields cancelling each other out.

Chances were few and far between but, late on, Turton got a consolation goal as they fired home across Curwen’s outstretched hand as Garstang ran out deserved winners.