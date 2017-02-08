Leyton Orient 0-1 Morecambe

A superb second-half goal from Paul Mullin earned Morecambe a vital victory against struggling Leyton Orient.

The striker scored a fantastic individual goal, his sixth of the season on 72 minutes to earn the Shrimps a first ever win over Orient that took them 10 points clear of the danger zone.

Mullin scored one of the goals of the season when he worked his way past three players and took a step to get away from Nicky Hunt before letting fly with a stunning strike from 25 yards out that gave young goalkeeper Sam Sargeant no chance.

Both sides looked threatening in the first half and played some decent football but although Morecambe had a goal disallowed it was hosts Orient who had the better of the chances.

Central defender Tom Parkes came closest to breaking the deadlock in the 37th minute when he hit the post from close range after an Orient corner.

Barry Roche also made a superb save to deny the in-form Gavin Massey with a brilliant save and the Shrimps’ shot-stopper had to be alert again in the closing stages of the half when Parkes again had a decent chance.

The Shrimps’ best effort of note came when they had a goal disallowed.

Captain Peter Murphy was adjudged to have fouled home keeper Sargeant before he poked the ball home from close range.

From there Mullin’s cross found Kevin Ellison but the veteran striker failed to get a shot on target when he should have done better.

After a patchy first period the Shrimps started the second period sharply with Aaron Wildig heading just over from an Ellison cross.

At this point Morecambe were for the first time in the game looking the more threatening.

Mullin played in a great ball for Rhys Turner but the substitute failed to find the target moments before Wildig looked set for a free effort on goal only to be denied by a brilliant covering tackle.

Then Mullin produced his moment of magic and the Shrimps made it five games without defeat and maintained their unbeaten start to 2017 with a memorable midweek win.

Leyton Orient: Sargeant, Judd, Parkes, Erichot, Hunt, Semedo, Atangana, Collins (Kelly 90), Massey, Dalby (Liburd 77), Adeboyejo (Koroma 90). Subs not used: Grainger, Moore, Mezague, Clark.

Booked: Semedo, Collins.

Morecambe: Roche, Edwards, Winnard, Whitmore, Duckworth, Murphy, Rose (Kenyon 75), Molyneux (Turner 65), Wildig, Ellison, Mullin (McGowan 82). Subs not used: Nizic, Wakefield, Conlan, Evans.

Booked: Mullin, McGowan

Referee: John Brooks

Attendance: 2,660 (58 Morecambe)