Lancaster’s Scott McTominay impresses on first Champions League start for Manchester United

Scott McTominay’s dream season continued as he made his first Champions League start for Manchester United.

The Lancaster midfielder played the full 90 minutes as Jose Mourinho’s side beat Benfica 2-0 at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

Having recently signed a new contract with the Red Devils after being promoted to the first team squad this season, it continued a whirlwind few months for the 20-year-old.

“Obviously as a young boy growing up at United, you dream of playing in the Champions League for the team and to get my full start was a dream for me and I’m just made up we’ve got the three points and a clean sheet,” the former Our Lady’s Catholic College pupil told BT Sport after the game.

“Obviously after all of those years growing up in the academy and watching the first-team players and learning from them, these nights are brilliant.”

Mourinho was impressed with what he saw from his young charge who has been at the club since the age of five.

“I’m very happy for him,” said the United boss.

“He has great stability and great personality.”

His performance also drew praise from Old Trafford veteran Michael Carrick on Twitter and fellow midfielder Nemanja Matic who played alongside McTominay on the night.

“He’s very young, very talented and physically strong,” Matic said.

“I’m sure he is the future of Manchester United and I enjoy playing with him because he also works really hard and is very confident.

“I’m going to help him in training because I think with his potential he’s going to be a big star for Manchester United.”