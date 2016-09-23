Brown delighted with Dolly Blues’ run

Lancaster boss Phil Brown has given his men a big pat on the back after they made it four wins on the spin this week.

The Dolly Blues caused one of the upsets of the day at the weekend when they knocked National League North outfit Darlington 1883 out of the FA Cup at the second qualifying round stage, thanks to a 2-1 victory

Goals from Jacob Gregory and Jordan Connerton at Giant Axe put paid to the Quakers – who are two divisions above City in the football pyramid – and earned a tie against former Football League outfit Kidderminster Harriers in the next round at home.

Importantly for Brown, Lancaster then backed that result up in midweek by defeating Ramsbottom United 3-1 in a bread-and-butter NPL First Division North game.

“We are on a nice little run,” said Brown. “I think that’s one defeat in the last seven and four wins on the spin.

“It was a great result for us against Darlington. We were always going to be underdogs.

“Darlington are a very good team. They are two divisions above us and I think they will be up there come the end of the season.

“But I always thought we had a chance if we stuck to our game plan and that proved to be the case.

“We had to adapt after both teams had a man sent-off, but I think it made for a good game and a proper FA Cup tie.

“I would say we deserved to win the game. I was very pleased with the result on Tuesday night – it was important on the back of Saturday’s performance that we backed it up against Ramsbottom.

“I thought our mentality was first class and in the end, it was a very comprehensive 3-1 victory.

“It could have and should have been more and we probably should have scored earlier than when we did.”

The win over Rammy saw City move up to 10th in the table – six points behind leaders Bamber Bridge but with two games in hand.

However, Brown is not too concerned about what the league table looks like at this stage.

“The table is very tight,” he said. “I think the win over Ramsbottom moved us up five places. It’s very open at the minute and will chop and change.”

Brown prepares his team to face Ossett Albion away on Saturday. The Yorkshiremen have only won one in the league this season, although they did thrash Brig 5-2 in the FA Cup.

“I think they have had a couple of draws and one win in the league,” said Brown, who will be without the suspended Jacob Davis this weekend. “But there are no easy games especially away from home.”