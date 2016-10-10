Kenyon’s frustration at knee injury

Alex Kenyon has bemoaned the ill fortune which leaves him facing three months on the sidelines.

The Shrimps’ midfielder was one of four players who picked up injuries during last week’s Checkatrade Trophy victory against Stoke City.

A challenge with Charlie Adam led to Kenyon’s substitution with what was later revealed to be a grade two tear of the medial collateral ligament.

It means he’s now out for up to 12 weeks and watched the Shrimps’ 3-0 loss to Carlisle United while on crutches.

The first six of those weeks will see him wearing a brace before spending the next six weeks getting himself fit enough for a return to action.

“It’s very frustrating from my point of view,” Kenyon said afterwards.

“Michael Rose was suspended for this game and I saw an opening for myself to play and then see if I could stay in there.

“When Farny (physio Simon Farnworth) came on, I felt my knee straight away, and as I started walking, I thought something had happened.

“I wanted to go back on but Farny wouldn’t let me because he’d felt something in my knee.

“When he told me it was 12 weeks out my heart sank because it didn’t feel that bad.

“Hopefully I can be back after Christmas, ready to stake my claim for a place in the team.”