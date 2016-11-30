Kenyon could return for Scunthorpe trophy tie

Alex Kenyon could be in line for a Morecambe return at Scunthorpe in the Checkatrade Trophy.

The Shrimps are without a game this Saturday after their FA Cup exit and next travel to face the League One leaders on Tuesday, December 6.

Kenyon was facing three months on the sidelines after a challenge with Charlie Adam in the 3-1 win over Stoke City’s Under 23s at the start of October left him with a grade two tear of the medial collateral ligament.

He is ahead of schedule however and if not ready to face the Iron, the 24-year-old could return at Newport County the following Saturday.

“It’s been very frustrating I must admit,” Kenyon said.

“I hate being injured and I’ve had a pretty decent record injury-wise to be honest and I’m glad because I hate missing any game, not matter how many.

“I injured my medial knee ligament against Stoke. I was initially told it would be 12 weeks with the injury that I had so I was gearing up for a return then.

“I had a brace on for five weeks but that came off a week or so ago and I have done some running and everything feels OK to be honest which was brilliant.

“I said to the gaffer (Jim Bentley) a few weeks ago that I wanted to be back for the game at Newport away but Farny (physio Simon Farnworth) thinks that because of the way I have recovered I might even now be looking at the Checkatrade Trophy game at Scunthorpe which would be fantastic although the Newport one is the most realistic.”