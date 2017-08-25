Jim wants Shrimps to start believing

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley says his side need to have more belief in their own ability as they battle against the odds in League Two.

The Shrimps’ unbeaten start to the new league campaign ended with a 1-0 defeat to Swindon at the Globe Arena on Saturday, Donal McDermott’s goal the difference between the two sides.

Bentley, who takes his side to Cambridge this Saturday, felt his players seemed overawed by their big-spending visitors, David Flitcroft having both former Shrimp Paul Mullin and £350,000 front man Kaiyne Woolery in his table-topping side.

In a frank interview he said: “I really believe in these players and I think they should have more belief in themselves.

“We are the outright favourites to get relegated again but that is what people outside of the club are saying. I know we are better than that and it’s a mental thing.

“We know Swindon are one of the favourites for promotion and I think that was in the back of our minds. It was a bit like a boxer who sits back and takes a few punches first before realising that his opponent actually doesn’t punch as hard as he thought he would and there might be something in it for him.

“We did that a bit by sitting back too much and letting them dominate the early stages and by the time we realised we could make a game of it we were a goal down.

“We don’t want to be inviting people into our back yard and giving too much away.”

“Some people will say we were unlucky and give us a round of applause because we gave it a go against a top team.

“But I want more than that and I know these lads can give me more than that.”