Jim Bentley rues fine margins in Morecambe’s defeat to Fleetwood

Jim Bentley felt Morecambe’s defeat to Fleetwood Town in the Checkatrade Trophy was almost a story of their season so far.

Two bizarre own goals punctuated the meeting of Lancashire rivals as the League One side ran out 2-1 winners on Tuesday night.

MATCH REPORT: Fleetwood 2-1 Morecambe

Wes Burns’ fine strike opened the scoring before Godswill Ekpolo deflected Aaron McGowan’s cross into his own net.

It was another own goal that settled the game, McGowan turning Burns’ cross beyond Dan Nizic in the Morecambe goal to leave the Shrimps without a point from the opening two group games.

“I think we played well,” said Bentley.

“Apart from Saturday (a 4-1 defeat at Exeter) all the performances have been a bit like tonight.

“We’ve had a little bit of bad luck again with a shout for a penalty towards the end and we’ve scored an own goal to give them the game.

“Both sides played good football, it was played in a good spirit and it was competitive.

“I’ve mentioned loads of times before about fine margins in games and we’ve been a little bit unlucky tonight.

“We can take plenty of positives from it.

“Overall, I’m disappointed we’ve lost the game but we’ve run a decent Fleetwood side all the way.

“I got the response I wanted after Saturday’s showing.”