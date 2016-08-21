Jim Bentley hails top of the league Morecambe after Yeovil win

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley hailed his top of the league Shrimps after their win at Yeovil but insisted no-one would be getting carried away.

Bentley’s men went to the summit after Kevin Ellison’s second-half strike handed them a 1-0 win at Huish Park, their third straight League 2 win.

The Shrimps chief said: “It was a great win for us with another clean sheet so I am very pleased and it is definitely nice to see us at the top of the league although nobody is getting too far ahead of themselves.

"We could have been a couple of goals up after the first few minutes but then they had a few breaks as well and how nobody scored in the first half I'll never know.

"Both teams were going for it and the game was wide open but we got the all-important first goal and we kept another clean sheet which was great.''

Bentley felt his side’s winning margin could and probably should have been bigger but was keen to praise the work of his patched-up defence, midfielder Alex Kenyon being drafted in as a late replacement at centre half.

He said: "We should have scored more than we did because we created a lot of openings but we defended superbly despite having a makeshift back four with Alex Kenyon coming in late for the injured Ryan Edwards and goalkeeper Barry Roche was outstanding again and for me he was man of the match again today.

"We had a little bit of luck at times but we maintained our run of recent form and that is fantastic.''

Ellison, 37, was the match-winner 10 minutes into the second half as he continues to silence those who feel father time might be catching up with him.

Bentley said: "There were so many good performances but Kevin Ellison will grab the headlines with the goal which he took superbly.

"He just keeps going, keeps making a big impression and keeps showing just how important he is for us.''