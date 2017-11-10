Hat-trick of home wins is Shrimps’ target

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley wants his players to make it three home wins in a week when they host Wycombe Wanderers tomorrow.

The Shrimps are back in league action after beating Hartlepool United in the FA Cup and defeating Leicester City’s youngsters on penalties in the Checkatrade Trophy.

While those wins were good for generating prize money and boosting players’ confidence, tomorrow’s match is the most important.

Bentley’s players go into the game in League Two’s relegation places after only one victory in their last eight league matches.

In contrast, it is only one defeat in eight league games for Wanderers, who travel north in the play-off places.

Bentley said: “The FA Cup was big for us and we got the job done, which was a real positive.

“Tuesday was a different competition but a tough game against very good youngsters who have been out on loan at the level above us.

“We might have won on penalties but it’s a still a win and it sets us up nicely for the game on Saturday.” Somewhat inevitably, most of the attention tomorrow will centre on Wycombe striker Adebayo Akinfenwa.

Renowned as possibly the strongest player in all four divisions, the 35-year-old has already scored nine times this season.

He also found the net on Wanderers’ last trip to the Globe Arena when the two sides drew 1-1 at the end of April.

“They have some big players and none bigger than Akinfenwa,” Bentley said.

“Your hat has to go off to him because I know how hard it is to defend against him.

“However, like any team, they have their strengths and weaknesses and it’s our job to do our homework on those – but it will be a tough game.”