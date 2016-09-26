Garstang take derby bragging rights with big win over Slyne

Garstang took derby bragging rights with a 5-0 win against Slyne-with-Hest at Bottomdale Road on Saturday.

After a forgettable first period all the goals came in the second half of this West Lancashire Premier Division clash.

Rick Coar’s goal came almost immediately from the kick-off after good work from Gary Fawcett and brother Alan Coar.

Five minutes later it was 2-0 when Alan Coar pulled the ball back for Rick, his shot being blocked with Alex Colquhoun making no mistake with the rebound from four yards.

The third goal came on the hour, Rick Coar heading home a corner with brother Alan then adding a fourth on 68 minutes as he stabbed the ball past the on-rushing goalkeeper.

The final strike had an element of comedy about as after being fouled in the box Matty Poole saw his penalty saved, with rebounds from both Poole and Coar kept out before Poole scored at the fourth attempt.