Fans invited to celebrate Morecambe’s Wembley anniversary

All Shrimps fans are invited to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the club’s promotion to the Football League with an event at the Globe Arena.

Members of the Shrimps’ Wembley winning squad will be in attendance on Saturday, May 20, along with former assistant manager Mark Lillis to mark the historic occasion when Morecambe beat Exeter City 2-1 to win promotion to the Football League for the first time.

The day will start with a re-run of the full game where you can cheer Danny Carlton’s cracker again with a Question and Answer session also taking place with the players from the day.

After that there will be a barbecue and disco in the evening with fans invited to mingle with the players and reflect on that memorable day back in 2007.

Manager Jim Bentley, who lifted the trophy at Wembley as then club captain, said: “The day at Wembley was something that no Morecambe fan will ever forget.

“I am really excited about marking the occasion with this event where members of the team on the day and fans can get together again.

“This really is a day no Morecambe fan should miss.”

Tickets for the event are just £10 with concessions available for children which includes food at the barbeque.

They are available from the club on 01524 411797.

The day is due to get underway at around 2pm with the showing of the play-off final and Q&A.

The BBQ is set for 6pm with the DJ on from 7pm until late.