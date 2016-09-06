England’s kids too good for Israel in Morecambe

International football came to the Globe Arena on Monday night as England Under 18s beat Israel 5-1.

Stars of the future including Arsenal’s Reiss Nelson and Ipswich’s Andre Dozzell starred for the Three Lions though it was George Hirst, son of Sheffield Wednesday legend David Hirst, who took the biggest plaudits with two goals.

England's youngsters lift the trophy at the Globe Arena.

England coach Neil Dewsnip, who ironically was Shrimps manager Jim Bentley’s PE teacher at school, saw Morgan Feeney give the Three Lions the lead in just the eighth minute.

Mason Mount swung a left-wing corner into the danger area and skipper Feeney evaded his marker to head past Amit Merigan from six yards out.

England went on to dominate proceedings with Merigan making fine saves from Mount before visiting defender Raz Shlomo produced a brilliant block to deny Jonathan Leko.

Merigan was called into action again on 35 minutes to save Jaden Brown’s penalty after the England left back had been brought down in the box.

Ben Morris dodges an Israel challenge.

Merigan was beaten for a second time on 43 minutes when Hirst headed a superb cross from Ben Morris past the keeper from close range.

Hirst added his second two minutes later after England were awarded a second penalty.

Merigan was the culprit this time bringing down Hirst and the striker stepped up to send the keeper the wrong way.

The England pressure continued after the break with substitute Nelson making it 4-0 on 54 minutes.

The Arsenal winger waltzed past several challenges before producing a low right-foot shot that gave Merigan no chance.

Israel pulled one back on 59 minutes with a well-worked goal of their own. Left back Ofek Nadir worked an opening in the box and saw his low shot deflected by Dennis Adeniran past his own keeper.

Brown made up for his penalty miss on 74 minutes with England’s fifth when he made the most of Hirst’s unselfish lay off to finish a brilliant counter attack from England from an Israel corner.

England Under-18s: Ryan Sandford (Millwall), Jordan Williams (Huddersfield Town), Morgan Feeney (Everton), Jonathan Dinzeyi (Tottenham Hotspur), Jaden Brown (Tottenham Hotspur); Andre Dozzell (Ipswich Town), Marcus McGuane (Arsenal), Ben Morris (Ipswich Town), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Jonathan Leko (West Bromwich Albion); George Hirst (Sheffield Wednesday).

Substitutes: Dennis Adeniran (Fulham) for Williams 46, Reiss Nelson (Arsenal) for Leko 46, Sadou Diallo (Manchester City) for McGuane 61, Tolaji Bola (Arsenal) for Dozzell 64, Niall Ennis (Wolverhampton Wanderers) for Morris 76.

Substitutes not used: Jared Thompson (Chelsea), Ahogrenashinme Kigbu (Manchester City).

Attendance: 686