Defender Lavelle is Morecambe’s eighth summer signing

Morecambe have made a familiar name their eighth summer signing.

Young defender Sam Lavelle is the son of former Shrimps favourite Ben who had several spells with the clubs in the Northern Premier League and Conference days.

The 20-year-old former Blackburn and Bolton Wanderers youngster has signed a one-year contract after impressing on trial.

“Sam is only young but has a lot of promise,” said Shrimps boss Jim Bentley.

“We are looking forward to working with him over the season.”

Lavelle had been with Blackburn Rovers since the age of eight before joining Bolton last season.

The former Scotland youth international will wear the number 16 shirt.