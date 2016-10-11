Dawson scores hat-trick as Morecambe’s youngsters beat Carlisle

Captain Paul Dawson’s hat-trick helped Morecambe’s Under 18s to a 3-1 win over Carlisle United at Kendal Town’s Pye Motors Stadium.

The Shrimps youngsters went in front in the eighth minute after a poor kick from Blues ‘keeper Morgan Bacon fell into the path of Dawson who scored into the empty net.

Steve Yawson and Ollie Box then both went close before the lead was doubled midway through the half, Dawson firing home a free-kick from distance.

The Shrimps were rampant as Yawson saw an effort go wide before Luke Jordan tested Bacon.

It was Carlisle who got the game’s next goal however, Max Brown scoring from close range after being left unmarked in the box.

The goal spurred the visitors into life as both Brown and Max Cowburn tested Niall Maher but Morecambe held their advantage at the interval.

Chances were few and far between in the second period, Yawson firing straight at the keeper while Cowburn blazed over for Carlisle.

The Shrimps made sure of the points 20 minutes from time however, Yawson clipped in the box with Dawson powering home the penalty to complete his hat-trick.

Both sides had openings in the closing stages but Morecambe saw the game out for their second straight league win.