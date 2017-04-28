Chisnall draws with world champion Van Gerwen

Dave Chisnall extended his unbeaten run to five games after drawing with Michael van Gerwen at the Barclaycard Arena in Birmingham on Thursday night.

Van Gerwen came from 6-3 down to deny Chisnall a third straight victory as the Englishman paid the price for missing three match darts.

Van Gerwen took out 84 and 87 to share the opening four legs, but Chisnall took the next three to pull clear and landed double one in leg nine to secure at least a point.

Double eight kept Van Gerwen in the game before he capitalised on three misses at double 18 from Chisnall in the next to force a deciding leg, which saw the Dutchman fire in a 180 before finishing double four for a 13-darter to share the spoils.

The world champion later returned to the stage to complete only the eighth whitewash in the history of the Premier League, averaging almost 111 in a sensational 7-0 rout of Adrian Lewis.

Speaking afterwards, Chisnall said: “It’s a point lost”. I had shots to win the match and I’m really disappointed, but it’s not a defeat.

“I had the chance at the 36 and didn’t take it, and Michael did what he does and came back.

“I had some chances early on that I took, but you have to hit your doubles against Michael.

“I’ve got to win my next two matches and see if the results go for me, because it’s very close.

I’m still in it and I’ve not lost in five games now, and I still think I can get through to The O2.”

The Betway Premier League season continues next Thursday at The Sheffield Arena, with the four matches including Van Gerwen against Taylor, Wright against Lewis, Chisnall taking on Van Barneveld and Anderson meeting Wade.