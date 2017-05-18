Captain Murphy retires as Morecambe announce retained list

Morecambe captain Peter Murphy has announced his retirement aged just 27.

On Thursday morning the Shrimps said their skipper would be leaving the Globe Arena at the end of his contract his stay having been blighted by two serious knee injuries.

The former Accrington man then posted a statement on Twitter around lunchtime saying it was time to hang up his boots having had to go under the knife once again due to a problem picked up in the penultimate game of the season against Wycombe.

“Unfortunately, my time at Morecambe was blighted by injury and I wasn’t able to contribute the way I would have liked as club captain,” Murphy said.

“Last week, on the eve of my most recent operation to repair a new injury sustained in the game against Wycombe, I was informed over the phone that I was to be released.

“Subsequent to that phone call, I was informed by the surgeon the very next day that the injury I sustained is career ending, forcing me to retire from playing football.

“Given Morecambe have posted their ‘released list’ and named me in the lead text, I felt it only appropriate to make my statement albeit sooner than I would have liked.

“I feel fortunate to have played the game I love for a living for the time I have. “Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way.”

Murphy was a marquee signing when he arrived at the Globe Arena in the summer of 2015.

But the former Accrington man went on to suffer two serious knee injuries in his first season with the Shrimps.

The midfielder injured medial knee ligaments, which led to a serious blood clot, on the opening day of the 2015-2016 campaign and then suffered a cruciate injury just six games into his comeback in January 2016.

Liam Wakefield is the other player confirmed to be leaving the Globe Arena as part of boss Jim Bentley’s retained list, the defender having made 29 appearances in his year with the Shrimps.

Contract offers have been made to Michael Rose, Kevin Ellison, Barry Roche, Aaron Wildig, Alex Kenyon, Paul Mullin and Ryan Edwards.

Talks are still ongoing with Andy Fleming and Lee Molynuex while Bentley is also discussing options with several youth team players.

Bentley said: “I would like to place on record my thanks to Peter Murphy and Liam Wakefield for their efforts.

“Liam was an excellent professional who was great to work with and we wish him well.

“Peter has unfortunately suffered from two major injuries while with us but through all that time he was great to work with and an excellent club captain and he leaves with all our thanks and best wishes.”

Loan players Alex Whitmore, Antony Evans and Michael Duckworth have returned to their parent clubs.

He said: “I also want to thank the loan players we had last season for their contribution.

“Last year was a difficult one for everyone and every player who represented us deserves a great deal of credit for their efforts.”

Dan Nizic, Luke Conlan, Aaron McGowan, Dean Winnard, Rhys Turner, Luke Jordan and Tyler Brownsword are all under contract for next season.