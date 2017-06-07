Business as usual for Bentley after Swindon link

It is business as usual at Morecambe after the latest rumours linking manager Jim Bentley with a move away from the Globe Arena were just that.

Twelve months on from stories saying Bentley was set to take over at Shrewsbury Town and Tranmere Rovers, it was claimed last week that he was in the frame for the manager’s role at Swindon Town, relegated from League One last season.

The story emerged amid speculation linking former England striker Teddy Sheringham with the role at the County Ground; though whether he had held talks with the club or merely been approached by them remains in question.

However, both stories have proved wide of the mark after former Bury and Barnsley boss David Flitcroft was named as Luke Williams’ successor on Monday, after links with Steve Evans and Steve Cotterill ultimately came to nothing.

So, with that story firmly put to bed, attention now switches to building a squad capable of improving upon last season’s 18th place in League Two.

Barry Roche was the first player to put pen to paper on a contract put on the table by the Shrimps’ boss at the end of the season, seven having been offered new deals.

Danijel Nizic, who will provide competition to Roche, Luke Conlan, Aaron McGowan, Dean Winnard, Rhys Turner, Luke Jordan and Tyler Brownsword are already signed up for next season.

Fresh contracts were also offered to Michael Rose, Kevin Ellison, Aaron Wildig, Alex Kenyon, Paul Mullin and Ryan Edwards but no decisions from those players have been officially announced.

Arguably the main contributing factor to the Shrimps’ final position was their poor run of results at home.

Bentley’s players only won six of their 23 league games at the Globe Arena, the joint second worst tally in the division along with Barnet and Newport County AFC.

Only relegated Leyton Orient, four, won fewer home league games and Bentley admits it’s something that has to change.

“Our home form hasn’t been great but we got the points on the board that we needed,” he said.

“That is definitely something that needs to be better next season but we’ve had a lot of things going against us, a lot of things I didn’t agree with.

“We’ve been excellent away from home but we’re striving to be better.”