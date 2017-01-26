Bentley: Togetherness key to upturn in form

Jim Bentley is pleased with the togetherness shown by his Morecambe squad during a difficult first half of the season.

Having topped League Two in August thanks to four straight victories - which also saw Bentley named as Manager of the Month - the Shrimps’ campaign threatened to unravel as summer led into autumn and winter.

A club record seven consecutive home league defeats saw them drop down the table amid concerns about the club’s future direction following Diego Lemos taking a majority shareholding.

Financial and ownership issues have been brought into the spotlight but, rather than be cowed by the club’s situation, coaching staff and players have risen to the challenge.

Promotion hopefuls Plymouth Argyle were beaten at the end of November before Boxing Day’s victory at Mansfield Town kickstarted a run of one defeat in five matches.

That has put eight points between the Shrimps and the bottom two with games in hand against Accrington Stanley, Leyton Orient and Newport County, all of whom are in the bottom five.

“We’re playing OK and there’s a good spirit among the lads at the moment,” Bentley said.

“We’re battling, we’re defending better than we have done previously and we’re creating chances as well.

“Obviously, then, we’re pleased at the way things are going especially as everyone knows the off-field problems that we’ve had.

“What we are doing is pulling together and long may that continue.”

Eight points from 15 over Christmas and New Year have created something of a feelgood factor around the Globe Arena given the club’s recent difficulties.

While Bentley is understandably happy at how the Shrimps’ season has progressed of late, he has warned against getting too carried away.

“There have been a few little talking points in certain games where a decision might not have gone in our favour,” he said.

“Sometimes the result isn’t down to the best performance but doing well is the main thing. All we have to do then is keep going because there will be ups and downs in the second half of the season.

“What we’ve got to do is enjoy the good times when they come along because there will also be difficult times along the way.

“When we have those difficult times, that’s when we pull together and keep the spirit high among everyone.”